Obituaries Jan 05, 2023 - 2022 Obituary Gerald David Lawlor Share this story: Services & Gatherings Visitation: Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel 14275 South Black Bob Road Olathe, KS 66062 913-768-6777 Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family
