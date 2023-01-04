  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Wayne Paul Ph.D.

April 1, 1947 – December 29, 2022

Joplin, Missouri – Wayne L. Paul, Ph.D. died December 29, 2022, in Joplin, MO. Born April 1, 1947, to Loral and Wilma (Worden) Paul in Mason City, Iowa.