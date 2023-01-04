Wayne Paul Ph.D.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Lloyd Paul; and his daughter, Mishelle Hill of Neosho, MO and her husband, Craig; two biological sons: Robert Wilson, David Wilson of both of Overland Park, KS and his wife, Sheena. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Reed of Jasper, MO and her husband, James; and a brother, Doug Paul of Dubuque, IA and his wife, Carol. Three grandsons: Jared Chaney Hill, Dylan Craig Hill, both of Neosho; and Martin Jude Wilson of Overland Park.

Dr. Paul was an US Army Veteran (1969-70). He was a psychologist for 43 years. Dr. Paul believed that education was important and held 5 degrees from 3 colleges: Crowder College, Missouri State and UMKC. He also had an active faith life and was a member of St. Paul’s UMC. Wayne also loved sports and never missed an opportunity to tell his kids and grandkids that he “played on the last undefeated football team at Neosho High School in 1964.” His insight, humor, and compassion will be missed by many.

A private family service will be held in Gardner, KS in the spring.

Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com