  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Indian Mission

Tribe wants control of Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway

The Shawnee Indian Mission

A report commissioned by the Shawnee Tribe concluded up to $13 million in restoration and repairs are needed at the historic Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway. File photo.

The Shawnee Tribe is seeking to take control of the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, saying the historic site is deteriorating and in need of millions of dollars in repairs.

But city officials dispute some of the key findings of a tribe-commissioned report, foreshadowing a potential battle over one of Johnson County’s most recognizable landmarks as tribal leaders press state lawmakers to transfer ownership of the site.

