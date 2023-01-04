  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Roberta J. Batson

August 22, 1944 – December 30, 2022

Overland Park, Kansas – Roberta Jeanne (Bobbie B.J.) Batson (nee Topham), 78, of Overland Park, Kansas peacefully passed away with family by her side on December 30, 2022, to live in Heaven.