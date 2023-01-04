Roberta J. Batson

She was a registered nurse who had a gift and passion for helping others both personally and professionally. Bobbie was known by her colleagues and patients as “B.J.”, and was always there with a healing hand, caring heart, and wonderful stories. As a nurse, she was a vital part of patient care in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units at AdventHealth, formerly Shawnee Mission Medical Center. After her “retirement” from full time nursing, Bobbie continued to provide care for others through private, in-home nursing and as a correctional nurse for the State of Kansas. Her legacy of care for patients and their families in Kansas City will be there for generations to come.

Bobbie was known for her adventurous spirit, giving heart, bright laughter, and not holding back on her opinions. She was a long-time patron of the Kansas City Symphony, American Heartland Theater, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Music Theater Heritage, and a member of Shawnee Mission East Alumni Association (Lancer Ladies). Most of all, she loved her family, and cherished any time spent with loved ones.

She is survived by her son, Bryan and his wife, Sheryl Coyne-Batson. Waiting for Bobbie in Heaven are her parents, Bob and Irma Topham, and her first child, Stephen. Bobbie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Hillcrest Covenant Church and Community Covenant Church, a voice in the choir as well as an active and faithful servant.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests tributes in memory of BJ Batson go to the American Nurses Foundation (https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/donate/)

Friends and Family are invited to a come-and-go event celebrating Bobbie and her life on Saturday, January 21st from 4pm – 6pm at the Vintage House 7612 W. 80th Street, Overland Park KS 66204.