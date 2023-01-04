Police manhunt in Prairie Village prompts shelter-in-place alert

One man is in custody following an hours-long search in Prairie Village Tuesday night that at one point prompted a NotifyJoCo alert to nearby residents to shelter in place.
Car stolen in KCMO tracked to Prairie Village
- Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Media Unit Sergeant Jake Becchina says an armed carjacking occurred in the 400 block of East 80th Street at about 8:37 p.m. Tuesday.
- Becchina says the stolen vehicle was located during an area canvass and was recovered after a short pursuit that ended in Prairie Village.
- The stolen car, a silver Saturn, crashed into a curb in the 6900 block of Mission Road, just north of Colonial Church near the Shops of Prairie Village, at about 10 p.m.
