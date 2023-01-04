An Overland Park-based chess company was recently featured on an episode of ABC’s Shark Tank.
ChessUp founders Jeff Wigh and Adam Roush struck a deal with investor Lori Greiner for their smart chess board during season 14 of the show, which aired in early December 2022.
