Survey finds most Leawood residents want to keep city’s pit bull ban

Results from a community survey show a preference among Leawood residents for the city's pit bull ban — the last of its kind in Johnson County. Above, Leawood resident Bob Brettell's pit bull Lucy. File photo.

A survey found nearly 60% of Leawood residents want the city to keep its controversial pit bull ban in place.

City officials say, given those results, Johnson County’s last remaining municipal dog breed ban will remain in place for now but could be modified moving forward.

