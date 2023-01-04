Jeanne Elaine “Jeanie” Anderson

She was born on September 15, 1951 to John and Estelle (Mongoven) Baar at Kansas City, MO. Jeanie attended St. Therese Little Flower Elementary School thru 8th grade, and Bishop Hogan High School for grades 9-12.

Jeanne Elaine Anderson, 71, of Olathe, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2022 at her home.

Jeanne worked as a CFO for Anderson Investigations, LLC until the time of her illness.

On May 24, 1997, she married Daniel Earl Anderson, and they made their home in Olathe, Kansas.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband, Daniel, her children Matthew Lane, Christopher Lane, Danielle (Greg) Holle, grandson Tobias Holle. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Susan Thompson, Brian (Cheryl) Baar, Maureen (Jimmie) Watson, Michaela (Sam) Sails, and Jane Baar.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Daniel Baar.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.