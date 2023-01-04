  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Jeanne Elaine “Jeanie” Anderson

Jeanne Elaine Anderson, 71, of Olathe, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2022 at her home.

She was born on September 15, 1951 to John and Estelle (Mongoven) Baar at Kansas City, MO. Jeanie attended St. Therese Little Flower Elementary School thru 8th grade, and Bishop Hogan High School for grades 9-12.