James Thomas “Jim” McKee

Jim, son of Clarence Donald and Bertha Lois (Pope) McKee was born on June 15, 1940, in Olathe, Kansas. He attended Central Grade School in Olathe, Olathe Junior High School, and graduated from John P. St. John Memorial High School in Olathe in 1958.

James (Jim) McKee, 82, Gardner, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Hoeger House in Olathe, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s and kidney disease.

James was married to Judith Hackerott, daughter of Lester and Mary (Hemphill) Hackerott, on June 16, 1963. He is survived by his wife, three daughters, Amy Boehm (husband Thomas); Lisa Allen (husband Gary); and Holly Conser (husband Andy). He also is survived by six grandsons, five granddaughters, two great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, sister-in-law Lois Russell, and niece Carol Lang. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim’s first employment was an after-school job at the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store in Olathe. He then attended Pittsburg State University and Hays Hairdressing School in Mission, Kansas. He graduated from Hays Hairdressing School in 1959 and was employed at Adams Hair Fashions, after which Mr. Rufus Hays hired him as an instructor for Hays Hairdressing School. In a few years, he became manager and then became owner of the school, completing 33 years with Hays Hairdressing School. After his retirement from hairdressing, he worked in the Membership Department at Sam’s Wholesale Club.

Jim was a charter member of New Hope Presbyterian Church in America. He served as a church usher and worked in the food pantry. He also was purchaser of the church kitchen supplies for many years.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1pm at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 13310 S. Black Bob, Olathe, KS 66062, with funeral service following at 2pm. Private burial service will follow at Olathe Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Hoeger House, Olathe, and Faith Hospice for the kind and loving care shown to Jim and his family.

The family requests memorial contributions to New Hope Presbyterian church.