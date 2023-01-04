  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

James Thomas “Jim” McKee

James (Jim) McKee, 82, Gardner, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Hoeger House in Olathe, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s and kidney disease.

Jim, son of Clarence Donald and Bertha Lois (Pope) McKee was born on June 15, 1940, in Olathe, Kansas. He attended Central Grade School in Olathe, Olathe Junior High School, and graduated from John P. St. John Memorial High School in Olathe in 1958.