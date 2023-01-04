Frances Struble

Frances Louise Struble, 88, of Lenexa, KS, died peacefully on January 2nd, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House. Fran was born on June 26, 1934 in Kansas City, KS and graduated from Rosedale High School. She and her loving husband of nearly 69 years were joined in marriage on January 15, 1954 and their daughter, Connie, was their pride and joy. Fran and Lyle made their home in Lenexa and attended Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and she could often be found reading, bowling, or at The New Theatre Restaurant. Fran was a talented baker, ever on the lookout for a new cake or bread recipe. Always gregarious, she took a genuine interest in the lives of everyone she met. When Fran and Lyle retired and built their home in Stratford Place, Fran enjoyed playing cards, going out for breakfast, and trips to Argosy Casino. Even as Fran’s health began to deteriorate, her warm, social nature and her love for her family and Pepsi remained intact and she took joy in getting to know about the personal lives of doctors, nurses, and everyone else she met.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel Thorpe, her brother, John, and parents-in-law, Clarence and Ethel Struble. Fran is survived and sorely missed by her husband, Lyle, daughter and best friend, Connie (Tim) Meder of Overland Park, grandson Dustin (Nicole) Essary of Drexel, MO, granddaughter Sara (Chris) Beier of Overland Park, and numerous great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at 10:00 am at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, KS 66213. Family will receive visitors at 9:00 am prior to Mass. Family suggests memorial contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A. Reed Rd., Kansas City, MO 64138 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.