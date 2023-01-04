1932 to 1953. Esther Brown grew up in Arkansas City, Kansas, as the daughter of an airplane mechanic, Paul H. Brown, and an elementary school teacher, Daisy Webb Brown, and older sister of Max E. Brown. Always outgoing, as a teenager she was a drum majorette, lifeguard at the city pool, homecoming queen. Esther enrolled as a student at the University of Kansas where she met Carolyn Atha, who introduced her to Gordon Eastlake Atha. Gordon and Esther were married September 5, 1953.

1953 to 1985. Esther B. Atha relished life in Kansas City and the travel that came with being married to a coffee buyer for the Folger Coffee Company. They moved to Kansas City, Missouri to raise their growing family and build lifelong friendships with neighbors. After Emily, Sally and Taylor, Connie was born. It was one of many life challenges when Connie died at the age of two. Then along came Spencer. Esther was a Stephens Minister and elder of Country Club Christian Church. She was a community volunteer for many organizations. She became a single mom when Gordon died suddenly, November 30, 1970. Calling on her own inner strength and faith, she carried on parenting and stayed active. All benefited from her practical common-sense, forthright communication, humor and generous spirit. She and Donald W. Giffin were both on the Salvation Army Board. They were married June 28, 1985.

1985 to 2022. Esther A. Giffin spent many years in marital partnership with Don, enjoying the four adult step-children added to her blended family. She continued to volunteer on boards and committees and stayed involved with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Esther Atha Giffin is survived by her four children Emily Atha Boeshaar (Richard), Sally Atha Murguia (Ramon), Taylor Gordon Atha, and Spencer Gordon Atha (Susan); three step-sons Paul Giffin, Donald Giffin, Jr. and Mark Giffin; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Gordon Eastlake Atha, her daughter Connie Atha, and her husband Donald W. Giffin, and his daughter Elizabeth Giffin.

Services will be held at Country Club Christian Church on January 28, 2023, visitation at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 am. The family would like to share their deep appreciation for the community at Claridge Court, both resident neighbors and staff. Obituary also found at cremationcernterkc.com. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Salvation Army can be made in the name of Esther Brown Atha Giffin.