  Nikki Lansford

Overland Park company ChessUp featured on Shark Tank

ChessUp, an Overland Park-based company, struck a deal with investor Lori Greiner on recent episode of ABC's Shark Tank. Photo via ChessUp.

An Overland Park-based chess company was recently featured on an episode of ABC’s Shark Tank.

ChessUp founders Jeff Wigh and Adam Roush struck a deal with investor Lori Greiner for their smart chess board during season 14 of the show, which aired in early December 2022.

