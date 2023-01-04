Barry John Driscoll, age 76, passed away December 31, 2022. He was born May 11, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Peter Nicholas Driscoll and Marie Clara (Telintelo) Driscoll.

Over the course of his career, Barry worked in microelectronics design and manufacturing, amassing ownership in three patents. He was employed with Bendix Auto Parts Manufacturing in Newport News, Virginia, Magnavox in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Solectron in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Honeywell FM&T (formerly Bendix) in Kansas City, Missouri.

Barry was a huge fan of all sports trivia, and while he played several sports, his passion was playing tennis. Although he was a man of few words, he had a laugh that made a statement and a look that said it all.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Driscoll, his sons Eric John (Christina Marie Hartlieb) Driscoll and Michael Lee (Diana Lynn Zalewski) Driscoll, and grandchildren Colin Daniel Driscoll, Owen Hartlieb Reichardt, Connor Hartlieb Reichardt, Teagan Jade Driscoll, and Sage Eva Driscoll. He is also survived by his brother Dennis Driscoll, his sister Ellen Gutting, and his sister-in-law, Brenda Shippy.

The family will receive guests for a visitation from 10:00-11:00am on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W 119th St, Leawood, KS 66209. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66221.

Donations in memory of Barry can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406, or on their web site by clicking here.