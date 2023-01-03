He was born on February 25, 1946 in Statesville, North Carolina, to William Ray Johnston Sr. and Julia Evelene (Mills) Johnston.

Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; daughters, Kim (Derek) Cornwell and Kristen (Jay) Christensen, his 6 wonderful grandchildren: Aidan, Norah, Carson Cornwell and Kyle, Darren and Tanner Christensen and his loyal Jack Russell, Abby.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alagille Syndrome Alliance (ALGSA Donate Now: Donate (onecause.com) in honor of his grandson, Tanner, who has Alagille Syndrome. Celebration of Life Service will be 2 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS 66062.