February 25, 1946 – December 11, 2022
Overland Park, Kansas – William “Bill” Ray Johnston, 76, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
He was born on February 25, 1946 in Statesville, North Carolina, to William Ray Johnston Sr. and Julia Evelene (Mills) Johnston.
Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; daughters, Kim (Derek) Cornwell and Kristen (Jay) Christensen, his 6 wonderful grandchildren: Aidan, Norah, Carson Cornwell and Kyle, Darren and Tanner Christensen and his loyal Jack Russell, Abby.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alagille Syndrome Alliance (ALGSA Donate Now: Donate (onecause.com) in honor of his grandson, Tanner, who has Alagille Syndrome. Celebration of Life Service will be 2 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS 66062.
