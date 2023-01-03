Mildred “Millie” Lois Bowles

Mildred Lois Hughes was born in Chillicothe, Mo, April 3, 1925. Her parents were Oscar and Bertha Hughes. They were farmers and the family lived on a farm in rural Chillicothe. Millie had two sisters and one brother.

On December 27, 2022, Millie Bowles went to be with Jesus while she was at Mid America Rehabilitation Hospital.

Millie was married to Charles Boyd in 1945. After living in Kansas City for a few years, Charlie and Millie moved to Olathe, Kansas. Together they had four girls: Cynthia, Coleen, Melody and Merrie.

Millie was actively involved in their local church, First Baptist Church of Olathe. She helped in Girls Guild and enjoyed helping in Vacation Bible School (VBS) for over 60 years. When she had grandchildren, she loved taking her grandkids to VBS each summer. Millie loved the Lord and would often say, “This too shall pass. We need to give it to the good Lord.” She was a prayer warrior who trusted the Lord with all her heart.

Millie was married to Larry T. Bowles in 1991, and they moved to Overland Park, Kansas. Larry had two children, Barbara and Stephen. Both Larry and Millie continued to attend FBC in Olathe and were active members.

Millie and Larry had a combined total of twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Millie soon became known, quite affectionately, by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren as “Grandma Millie”. They all absolutely adored her and felt special when they were with her. She was the first to text on a birthday, holiday or just to say “Hi, how are doing? Are you doing ok? I love you.”

Her greatest love was to be with her children and grandchildren and she deeply cared for each of them. She had the true God given gift of caring and loving generously. She was a beautiful soul inside and out and was an amazing mentor to her children and friends. Millie had many interests and was an intelligent and independent woman. She loved gardening, could make any houseplant grow and could identify any type of bird. She quilted, crocheted and embroidered.

She loved “puzzling’ and shared that love with many of her friends. She loved to read books and do word searches.

She was preceded in death by daughter Coleen Boyd Carter, husbands Charles Boyd and Larry Bowles, and great grandson, Simon Adam Balentine.

Millie is survived by children Cynthia Crumley (Keith), Melody Balentine (Joe), Merrie Dee Rucker (Vinse), Barbara Bowles Ambrosi, and Stephen Bowles (Donna). She is survived by grandchildren, Justin Carter (Roya), Kelly Crumley, Anna Crumley Nelson (Joshua), Matthew Balentine, Adam Balentine (Amy), Morgan Balentine, Berton Rucker, Cameron Rucker (Heather), Audrie Rucker DuBois (Isaac), Stephanie Bowles, Eric Ambrosi (Emily) and Neal Ambrosi (Taylyr). She is survived by great grandchildren, Skyla Daniels, Yassy Carter, Aveline Nelson, Asher Nelson, Teddy Balentine, Peter Balentine, Goldie Balentine, Betsy Balentine, Judah DuBois, Brodie Ambrosi, Hudson Ambrosi, and Landon Ambrosi.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church in Olathe, Kansas, her church home for over 70 years.