Mildred “Millie” Lois Bowles

On December 27, 2022, Millie Bowles went to be with Jesus while she was at Mid America Rehabilitation Hospital.

Mildred Lois Hughes was born in Chillicothe, Mo, April 3, 1925. Her parents were Oscar and Bertha Hughes. They were farmers and the family lived on a farm in rural Chillicothe. Millie had two sisters and one brother.