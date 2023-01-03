Margaret Ackley

Margaret Hungerford Ackley passed away peacefully at Lakeview Village in Lenexa KS on December 20, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Clayton Ackley (03/27/1998), a daughter Sandra Ackley Carter (12/20/1987) and her sister Marcia Perlee (04/17/2017)

Margaret was born on August 30, 1925 to Alma and Isaac Hungerford in Watervliet, New York, attended Altamont High School and remained in the New York area until her marriage in 1964. Throughout the years Margaret served as secretary/administrative assistant to college professors and business CEO’s.

Upon retirement and the death of her husband, Margaret sought a new meaning for her life. In addition to serving at her church, St. Marks United Methodist Church, she began volunteering at Cross-Lines Community Outreach, recently completing 20+ years in that capacity.

While Margaret always had God close to her heart, during this part of her life she found a closeness with God that gave her the strength to embrace her faith and spend the rest of her life helping others; through Cross-Lines, St. Marks, and beyond. Her dedication to helping people through love and action defined the later part of her life as she sought to understand how faith and caring could allow her to always lend a helping hand to those less fortunate than she. While she did not want recognition, these efforts were recognized by all who knew her and in 2013 the United Way of Wyandotte County awarded Margaret the Volunteer of the Year Award on behalf of Cross-Lines and in 2017 Cross-Lines awarded Margaret with the Don Bakely Humanitarian Award during their annual Cross-Lines fundraising gala. In 2014 the Kansas City Royals recognized her as a Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat Honoree at Kauffman Stadium for her work in the community.

That the Royals should commemorate her life’s work was fitting because she was a passionate sports fan; from her early games of baseball with her sons (with only one eye a challenge to be sure), to following Kansas Jayhawks baseball in Lawrence, Kansas and on the road during the early 1980’s, and later becoming an ardent supporter of Kansas Jayhawks basketball and her Kansas City Royals. Watching these games gave her great comfort for many years and she cheered them on right to the end of her life.

Most important to Margaret was her family, she leaves many behind, but the love for her remains and none will forget her. She travelled much during her later life to visit family; whether in the USA from east coast to the west coast, to travel abroad to England, Paris, or the Caribbean to be with family, to parasail next to her son in Mexico while celebrating the wedding of one of her many grandchildren, and on her last trip to share Thanksgiving with family…looking for dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico. Margaret loved adventure and even more so when it involved being with friends and family and sharing their lives and adventures together.

Survivors include two sisters; Jean Krull of Altamont, New York and Barbara Leahy (Jack) of Summerfield, Florida, two daughters; Kathryn Pirman (Skip) of Woodside, California and Linda Diesem of Mokelumne Hill, California, five sons; Jon Diesem (Suzanne) of Saratoga Springs, New York, Timothy Ackley (Susan) of Portland, Oregon, Gregory Ackley (Pat) of Naples, Florida, Christopher Ackley of London, England and Geoffrey Ackley (Jane) of Kansas City, Missouri. She also leaves 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 6422 Santa Fe Drive, Mission, Kansas 66202. In lieu of flowers, financial donations may be sent to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church or to Cross-Lines Community Outreach at 736 Shawnee Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66105. (Or donate on-line at Home : Cross-Lines Community Outreach)

The family wishes to express its appreciation to the staff and nurses from Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassion and caring during Margaret’s final days.

Margaret’s ashes will be spread at the Ackley Family Farm in Pawlet, Vermont later this year.