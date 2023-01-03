  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

John F. Mehnert

John Frederic Mehnert passed from this world on December 18, 2022. Born May 29, 1931 in Oak Park, Illinois to Fred and Lucille(Sweetser) Mehnert he spent the first 17 years of his life growing up in the Chicago’s Norwood Park neighborhood. A beloved only child, he grew up in a multigenerational household, with his parents, two grandmothers and great grandmother who instilled an enduring passion for both Chicago and gardening.

In 1949 he moved to Fairway, Kansas, attending the second half of his senior year at Shawnee Mission High School after which he attended Kansas City, Kansas community college then transferred to the University of Kansas becoming a devoted Jayhawk, joining the Triangle fraternity and ROTC. He earned a degree in architectural engineering and after graduation accepted a commission as a second lieutenant in the US Army as a member of the Corps of Engineers. He spent the next two years improving airfields near Nome, forming lifelong friendships and a love of the 49th state.