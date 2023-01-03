Ida Mae Pulliam

Ida was baptized at a young age and married Henry Pulliam, Sr. and the two of them along with their three children migrated to Kansas City, Kansas. Three additional children were added to the family, and they finally settled and took root in Rosedale, Kansas.

Ida Mae (Tiggs) Pulliam, was born November 19, 1939, in Jonestown, Mississippi to the union of Doc and Sarah (Loggins) Tiggs. Ida is preceded in death by her husband Henry Pulliam, Sr., Son: Kevin W. Pulliam, Sr., and Brothers: Eddie C. Jones, Henry L. Tiggs, John E. Tiggs, and AB Hoskins. Sisters Jessie M. Ricks and Erma J. Donley and Grandson: Bryce A. Pulliam, Special mention: Carmen C. King.

Ida was the matriarch of her family and became a member of the Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and was a member for over 60 years. Ida served in several capacities at the church. She was active in the City Matrons, Kaw Valley District, Drama Department, Sunday School, Church choir, and Motherboard. Ida was a faithful member in attendance until her health declined however, she never wavered from her faith or love for the Gospel.

Ida loved serving people, especially the elderly and children. She was a strong advocate of education and provided strong support for those who needed it.

Ida and her sister Dorothy spent countless hours together doing all types of things together. Dorothy and Ida had a unique bond of love and admiration for one another and the two of them did everything together.

Ida enjoyed cooking, crocheting, Pilates, bowling, family reunions, traveling, shopping, Branson, The Bean Festival, football, singing, Walker Texas Ranger, and WWE wrestling.

Ida was a member of the Booster Club and JC Harmon High School PTA and because of her tireless work, she was inducted into the JC Harmon High School Hall of Fame. Ida retired from St. Luke’s Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Students, faculty, athletes, and parents all referred to her as Grandma. She was truly a child of God.

Ida leaves to cherish her memories, Henry Pulliam, Jr., (Bridges), Jimmie L. Pulliam, (Shelia), Elizabeth Diane Pulliam-Jackson, (James), Patricia Pulliam, and Jeffrey (Kirby) Pulliam.

Grand Children: Carissa Pulliam, Kevin Pulliam, Jr., Lorenzo Pulliam, Sr., Dominique Pulliam, Katia Pulliam, Ashley Pulliam-Harper (Darius), Brittani Jackson, Alexis Pulliam, Jawun Yarbrough, Sr., Paige Pulliam, Jessica Garcia (Adam), Sydney Pulliam, and Briana Overly. Great Grand Children: Asia, Aliaha, Dominique Jr., Alexis, Ka’Shira, Zayla, Jayden, Lorenzo Jr., Aspen, Juwan Jr., Emmanuel, McQui, Lennox, Karsyn, Rayden, and Jayce.

Sister: Dorothy Moore (Nathaniel) and Brother: Willie C. Hoskins and a multitude of extended family and friends who loved her dearly.

Visitation will be from 5-8pm Tuesday January 3rd, at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Wednesday January 4th, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2706 Lake Ave., Kansas City, KS. Entombment will follow at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens Indoor Mausoleum.