Ida Mae Pulliam

Ida Mae (Tiggs) Pulliam, was born November 19, 1939, in Jonestown, Mississippi to the union of Doc and Sarah (Loggins) Tiggs. Ida is preceded in death by her husband Henry Pulliam, Sr., Son: Kevin W. Pulliam, Sr., and Brothers: Eddie C. Jones, Henry L. Tiggs, John E. Tiggs, and AB Hoskins. Sisters Jessie M. Ricks and Erma J. Donley and Grandson: Bryce A. Pulliam, Special mention: Carmen C. King.

Ida was baptized at a young age and married Henry Pulliam, Sr. and the two of them along with their three children migrated to Kansas City, Kansas. Three additional children were added to the family, and they finally settled and took root in Rosedale, Kansas.