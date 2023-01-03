Francis Sullivan

Overland Park, Kansas – Frank, (Francis Lee Sullivan) was born June 19,1935 to Lona Lee and Francis William (Frank or Sully) Sullivan, at Sisters Hospital in St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Missouri.

He attended Christian Brothers High School in St. Joseph. Frank passed away on December 25,2022 in Overland Park, Kansas. The love of his life was the late Connie (Connie Cianciolo) also from St. Joseph, Missouri.

From their union were four children, LeAnn Hogan (Tim), Patrick Sullivan (Pam), Jay Sullivan, and Jenny Sullivan, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

His passions in life were the Barber Shop Quartet, sports, coaching junior league basketball and many years of 3 & 2 baseball Indian Princesses and softball. He was legendary in the meat processing industry and many of his inventions and systems that he put in place are still being utilized today. He was a loving, respectful and happy man who loved his life and all of the people he felt honored to have encountered along the way.