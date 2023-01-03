  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Donald “Johnny” Davis

Donald Dean Davis, aka, Johnny, DD, Pop, Dad & Pappa of Overland Park, KS was born January 3, 1934, in Lincoln, KS made the journey to his final fishing hole in Heaven on December 27th, 2022.

A man of God in both faith and deeds. He led a very blessed and full life. He married the love of his life, Margaret Unruh on July 1, 1956, in Ford, Kansas. They resided in Dodge City and Lincoln, KS where he was then drafted into the Army and sent to France for 18 months. After being discharged from the military the couple lived in Great Bend, KS, Lyons, KS and then Oxford, NE where he worked for Foster Lumber Company.