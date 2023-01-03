Donald “Johnny” Davis

A man of God in both faith and deeds. He led a very blessed and full life. He married the love of his life, Margaret Unruh on July 1, 1956, in Ford, Kansas. They resided in Dodge City and Lincoln, KS where he was then drafted into the Army and sent to France for 18 months. After being discharged from the military the couple lived in Great Bend, KS, Lyons, KS and then Oxford, NE where he worked for Foster Lumber Company.

He transferred when Foster Lumber Company relocated to Kansas City. They finally put down roots making their permanent home in Overland Park, KS in 1963. They joined Antioch Church of the Nazarene in Oct. of 1963 and remain members there today. In 1965, with the adoption of their daughter he became a devoted father. He often said he spent the next 47 yrs. on his knees in prayer. In 1966, he worked at the Nazarene Publishing House before beginning his lifelong career with Butler Paper Company in 1967 as Office/Credit Manager for 26 years. The couple resided in Joplin for a time before moving back to the Overland Park area after he retired.

He was proud to serve his church as a board member, junior teacher, usher, grounds crew, ball team, greeter, VBS teacher and much more. He loved his time and partnership in 3-D Paint Company working alongside his friends where many stories and memories were created. When he had any free time, he could be found with a fishing pole in his hand. He was the huge Jayhawk basketball fan, a diehard Royals fan even in the rough times (he loved baseball) and a Chiefs armchair quarterback and referee. He always attended and supported his grandkids in sports, musicals and all their school or church activities. Later he enjoyed watching his great grandson play ball beaming with pride as his number one fan.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Davis (66 years) of Overland Park currently residing in Warrensburg, MO; his daughter Linda (Ray) Heck of Holden, MO; sister Betty Jepsen of Lincoln, KS; granddaughter Katelin (Eric) Faler; grandson James Sutler; three great grandchildren; Vance Davis (Faler), Ayla Faler and Aloura Sutler; nieces Melanie (Doug) Jacobs and Mary (Trent)Anderson and great nieces and nephews; Nikki (Tevin) Hansen, Michelle (Bram) Winterhalter, Devon (Jessica) Anderson, Chad (Angela) Jacobs, Tamara (Sean) Barrett, Jason Jacobs, Melissa Jacobs, Sandra Jacobs plus numerous great-greats.

He had a huge caring heart with a dry sense of humor. Lover of all dogs. He was a devoted husband, father, and poppa he will be missed.