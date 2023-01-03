  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

🗳️ Johnson County increasingly at odds with rural Kansas in statehouse

A Johnson County voter casts a ballot in November.

Johnson County voters are turning to Democratic candidates, while the Republican Party dominates rural parts of Kansas. Photo credit Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3.

By Dylan Lysen 

Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county.