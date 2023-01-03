Deborah Ferguson

Debby was born in Haysville, KS on November 14, 1947 to James and Marie Allred. She grew up on her family’s farm and enjoyed spending her time surrounded by her cherished farm animals. She fondly remembered many family gatherings surrounded by her loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Outside of farm life, she developed a love of music and began singing in choir at school and at the Haysville United Methodist church. She attended Campus High School where she developed a love of musical theater and participated in many school productions.

Debby was very lucky to meet the love of her life at a very young age. She met “Bobby” Ferguson in school and was even his date to her 8th grade dance. They continued to be friends and eventually began dating. They continued their relationship and wrote numerous letters to each other while they attended college in separate cities.

After high school, Debby attended Wichita State University where she earned a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education and a Minor in Voice Performance. She later received a Master’s in Early Childhood Education from Baker University.

After graduating from WSU in December of 1968, she married her school sweetheart, Robert Ferguson on Dec. 21, 1968 in Wichita, KS. They moved to Lawrence for him to finish his undergraduate degree at KU and then again to Kansas City that fall for him to attend KU Med School.

Debby was a lifelong educator and taught countless children through her many dedicated years. She taught at Centennial Elementary in Lawrence, KS and then Tomahawk Elementary and Brookridge Elementary School in Overland Park, KS. After a few years off to raise her children, she returned to the classroom in 1987 to teach preschool and continued to teach preschool for 30 more years until her retirement in 2017. She taught at the English Nanny Preschool, Village Presbyterian Preschool, Church of the Resurrection Preschool and Colonial Preschool.

Above all, Debby was a loving, dedicated mother to her children, James and Christina. After her husband’s passing, she raised her children on her own while working and being extremely involved in their countless activities. She was on every booster club and attended every swim meet, concert and performance. She continued this dedication to family when she welcomed her granddaughters.

Debby found great joy and support in the Kansas City theater community. She enjoyed attending musicals and concerts at many local theaters, and she greatly appreciated being a part of the theater and dance family in Kansas City. She also was a member of Church of the Resurrection where she enjoyed participating in Circle groups and supporting Compassion International.

Debby was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Ferguson, her daughter Kristen Ferguson, and her parents James and Marie Allred.

She is survived by her son James Ferguson and his wife Trisha of Overland Park, KS, her daughter Christina Brewer and husband Brian of Olathe, KS and grandaughters Kaitlyn and Kelsey Brewer of Olathe, KS.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Resurrection in Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Blvd, Leawood, KS on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

Chestnut Fine Arts Center

234 N Chestnut

Olathe, KS 66061

or

Great Plains SPCA

5424 Antioch Drive

Merriam, KS 66202

greatplainsspca.org