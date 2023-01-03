C. Donald Comley

C. Comley’s passing on Friday, December 16, 2022 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on January 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., at Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road, Liberty, MISSOURI.
