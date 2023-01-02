  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Theatre program sets the stage for success within the arts

JCCC’s Theatre department offers a performance track and technical track to an associate degree with hands-on experiences for students.

Whether a student wants to develop a new skill or continue to build their acting or directing techniques, JCCC’s Theatre program provides the necessary experiences to set them up for success.

Benefits of taking theatre courses at JCCC

JCCC’s Theatre courses are open to students with all levels of experience and passion. In fact, many who enroll in these courses have never been on stage before. This program lets students try something new, fulfill an elective requirement and discover — or fuel — a passion for the arts.