Updates from Johnson County Community College: Theatre program sets the stage for success within the arts

JCCC’s Theatre courses are open to students with all levels of experience and passion. In fact, many who enroll in these courses have never been on stage before. This program lets students try something new, fulfill an elective requirement and discover — or fuel — a passion for the arts.

Whether a student wants to develop a new skill or continue to build their acting or directing techniques, JCCC’s Theatre program provides the necessary experiences to set them up for success.

When they enroll in the program, students can choose between two paths to an associate degree — a performance track or a technical track. Both options provide students with a strong foundation in analysis, design, stage management and performance, as well as college credits that can seamlessly transfer to a four-year institution where they can complete their bachelor’s degree.

In addition to offering a variety of class options, the program is led by knowledgeable faculty whose skill enhances the overall JCCC experience. Faculty in the Theatre program include educators and professionals with real-world experience who are dedicated to furthering students’ skills in theatrical arts.

Make plans to attend an upcoming production

The JCCC Theatre program has been recognized as one of the best in the Midwest. It has earned many national awards through the prestigious Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). Every year, talented students act, direct and produce a full season of plays. All performances take place on campus and are free for community members to enjoy!

You can experience the quality and fun of the theater program — attend one (or both!) of these upcoming productions:

Wonder of The World by David Lindsay-Abaire – Feb. 24-26, Mar. 3-5

A chaotic journey of self-discovery takes Cass all the way to Niagara Falls, where she seeks the adventure she worries she missed out on. Hilarious and heartbreaking, Cass and her barrelful of characters confront hard truths head-on in this wild, waterlogged experience.

Noises Off by Michael Frayn – Apr. 21-23, 28-30

This play-within-a-play follows a touring theatre troupe’s production of the flop Nothing’s On. Views will advance between three stages: dress rehearsal, opening performance and a penultimate performance. Between flubbed lines and cast member antics, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look into the inner workings of theatre.

Learn more about the Theatre department

JCCC’s Theatre program encourages students to discover their passions and explore their creativity – either on stage or behind the scenes. Learn more about JCCC Theatre and what it takes to put on a production.