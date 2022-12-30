  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

SUV stolen in Overland Park crashes into Mission Hills yard

The stolen SUV after a suspect crashed into a tree in Mission Hills Friday morning. Photo courtesy Prairie Village Police.

Prairie Village Police say a stolen SUV was involved in two hit-and-run crashes in Mission Hills early Friday morning.

A suspect ran from the vehicle after ramming into a tree in a residence’s front yard on Belinder Avenue, but a search by police ended with no arrests.