SUV stolen in Overland Park crashes into Mission Hills yard

The stolen SUV after a suspect crashed into a tree in Mission Hills Friday morning. Photo courtesy Prairie Village Police.
Prairie Village Police say a stolen SUV was involved in two hit-and-run crashes in Mission Hills early Friday morning.
A suspect ran from the vehicle after ramming into a tree in a residence’s front yard on Belinder Avenue, but a search by police ended with no arrests.
The first crash happened near 71st and Belinder
Capt. Eric McCullough, a spokesperson for Prairie Village Police, says the stolen SUV was first involved in a non-injury crash at 71st Street and Belinder Avenue in Mission Hills. (Prairie Village Police provide law enforcement services in Mission Hills.)
The SUV then continued north on Belinder.
A suspect fled on foot after crashing into a tree
McCullogh said the SUV then “left the roadway” in the 6500 block of Belinder near the Belinder Fountain roundabout and struck a tree.
A white male driver reportedly fled westbound on foot from the scene.
The suspect was not found Friday morning
Officers from Prairie Village and Leawood set a perimeter in the area to contain the suspect.
A K-9 from the Overland Park Police Department responded, as well, but the suspect was not found.
“We believe there may have been another vehicle with the stolen SUV that picked the suspect up and fled the area,” McCullough said.
Officers called off their search and released the perimeter just before 9 a.m.
The SUV was first reported stolen in Overland Park
Prior to Friday’s crashes, the SUV had been reported from a duplex near 78th Street and Grandview Street on Thursday morning.
The vehicle was reportedly left running unattended when it was taken.
“The best suspect description we were able to obtain was a younger white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a backpack,” McCullough said. “There is no ongoing safety concern for the public, and no injuries have been reported.”
