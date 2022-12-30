  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: The arts thrive in Shawnee Mission

From the integration of arts in the classroom to a music class designed for the 21st century, the arts are thriving in the Shawnee Mission School District.

Arts integration in the SMSD

Brookridge Elementary students in Angela Metcalf’s sixth grade classroom recently had the opportunity to experience arts integration in action. The students practiced drawing symbols and doodling while a guest teaching artist, Jamin Carter, read a story. When the story ended, the students discussed what they heard and discovered the doodles and drawings helped them make sense of the story and remember many details.   