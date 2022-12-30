SMSD News: The arts thrive in Shawnee Mission

Brookridge Elementary students in Angela Metcalf’s sixth grade classroom recently had the opportunity to experience arts integration in action. The students practiced drawing symbols and doodling while a guest teaching artist, Jamin Carter, read a story. When the story ended, the students discussed what they heard and discovered the doodles and drawings helped them make sense of the story and remember many details.

From the integration of arts in the classroom to a music class designed for the 21st century, the arts are thriving in the Shawnee Mission School District.

Metcalf shared that she was excited for the students to learn these skills. “I’m a firm believer in doodling and I’ve seen how bringing the arts in can help deepen learning in all subjects,” explained Metcalf.

Carter visited the classroom as part of the Kennedy Center Partners in Education program. Through the program, Carter offered professional development sessions to Shawnee Mission educators focused on “Drawing Symbols for Reading Comprehension.” He also visited a select number of classrooms to work directly with teachers and students.

Educators who are integrating the arts into other subject areas are passionate about the benefits they see for students, explained Megan Ellis, visual arts coordinator and Lenexa Hills Elementary art teacher.

“Arts integration opens doors for all students in learning, but it definitely opens doors for students who might struggle with math, English Language Arts, or a more traditional instruction style,” noted Ellis. “This gives students an avenue into accessing learning and sharing it more authentically. It’s powerful,” she added.

The Kennedy Center Partners in Education program offered by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts works with the primary purpose of providing professional learning in the arts for teachers. The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation supports the Kennedy Center Partners in Education Program to bring professional development to educators and arts-integrated educational opportunities to students.

A Music class for the 21st Century

Shawnee Mission students interested in music and the performing arts were able to enroll in an exciting new course offering at the beginning of the school year. The district is the first in Kansas to take the national standards and create a course in music technology.

In the class, students learn to create music using computers, digital mixing consoles, and recording software. The course gives students who are interested in music another opportunity to participate, explained Dr. Bill Thomas, performing arts coordinator and SM West band director.

“It helps bring relevance. Some of the kids are already doing this at home. They just love music and want to find a way to get involved with it, but they’re not intrigued by the traditional offerings of band, choir, or orchestra. It’s a way to expand access to musical education,” explained Thomas.

The music technology class is currently being offered at each comprehensive high school, and Thomas estimates 95% of students in the course are not enrolled in other music classes. “We’re blown away and excited by that,” he shared.

SM West junior Logan DeAngelis had been creating music at home, and enrolled as soon as the course became available. “I’d been hoping there’d be something like this,” expressed DeAngelis.

DeAngelis enjoys creating music so much, he is now considering career options in the field of music technology. “I have a song on Spotify and it might be fun to see where this takes me. Like a career as an audio engineer or something like that,” explained DeAngelis.

Thomas shared that the music technology class could indeed be the first step to a career in music by preparing students for postsecondary studies in music production, engineering, song composition, or multimedia production.

Digital art show

Throughout the year, the community can view SMSD student artwork by watching quarterly digital art shows on YouTube.

Click here to see the most recent digital art show.

District performing arts calendar

Across the district, students present concerts, plays, and other productions. Click here to find an updated calendar of these events.

