  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: An introspective look at 2022

2022 was something else! More calamity, more division, more illness, the passing of loved ones and more uncertainty. We also experienced more love, more compassion, more understanding, and more clarity. I believe we will always have more of that on which we choose to focus. To those drinking from a glass half-full – well done! To those whose glass is half-empty, it’s never too late to reframe your perspective!

This year represented the third full year existing as Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty. The growth has been fantastic both with agent headcount and families helped! More importantly, I continued to learn how to work towards a better version of myself. This journey resulted in an incredible renewal of my understanding of the importance of my family. They are truly my everything. A close second are all the amazing partners at this incredible company. We truly possess the most caring, compassionate, and tenacious real estate professionals in KC and possibly the world.