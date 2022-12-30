📰 The Post’s most read Johnson County news stories of 2022

🥳 2022 is nearly in the books.
But before we ring in 2023, let’s take a look back at some of the stories that defined the news in Johnson County this year.
It was another busy one, though if we’re being honest, the hectic pace set in 2020 and 2021 slowed down a bit as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed, mask debates in schools largely ended and the 2020 presidential election receded into the rearview mirror.
Still, we had the opportunity to cover some big stories and keep our readers informed about what was happening in their local communities.
We also hit our own milestone, publishing our 20,000th story since we began covering Johnson County in 2010.
Here were some of the Post’s most read stories of 2022:
Olathe East shooting leaves 3 injured
On Friday, March 4, a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer in the main office at Olathe East High School, leaving the student, the officer and an assistant principal injured.
The student was later charged with attempted murder.
Read more:
- Here’s what we know about the Olathe East school shooting that left 3 people injured
- Olathe East students return to class with a sense of disbelief following school shooting — ‘It didn’t feel real’
- Affidavit recounts moments leading up to Olathe East shooting — Here’s what it says
- Overland Park state senator proposes banning ‘ghost guns’ like the one used in Olathe East shooting
- Johnson County DA says Olathe East officer was justified in shooting student during March 4 incident
Panasonic picks De Soto site for new EV battery plant
In July, Japanese technology giant Panasonic announced it had picked the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto at which to build a new electric vehicle battery plant.
The deal came with a record incentive deal from the state worth more than $800 million.
Johnson County is on the hook for more than $14 million to cover the cost of local road improvements and the building of a new fire station near the plant, which is expected to be operational by early 2025.
Read more:
- Panasonic to build $4 billion Tesla battery plant in Johnson County, creating 4,000 jobs
- Here’s how Johnson County elected officials are reacting to Panasonic news
- Cleanup at old Sunflower site still years from completion, but Army says that shouldn’t impact Panasonic factory
- Johnson County to spend $15M for work on site of future Panasonic battery plant
- Panasonic breaks ground on old Sunflower Army site, paving way for new EV battery plant in De Soto
Abortion amendment defeated
In August, Kansas voters rejected the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which would have stripped a right to abortion from the Kansas Constitution, by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
That margin of defeat in Johnson County was even wider, with nearly 70% of voters saying “No.”
The results in Johnson County remained virtually unchanged after a hand recount paid for by anti-abortion activists who insisted the original result was somehow illegitimate.
Read more:
- Nearly 30 Johnson County religious leaders sign letter urging ‘No’ vote on abortion amendment
- Leawood mayor urges ‘yes’ vote on ‘Value Them Both’ abortion amendment in new ad
- What’s abortion access like in Kansas now? Here’s an overview of current laws and data
- Kansas voters reject Value Them Both amendment that would have stripped away abortion rights
- Abortion amendment’s margin of defeat in Johnson County virtually unchanged after recount
Tornado leaves swath of damage along 95th Street
In early June, a tornado packing maximum sustained winds of up to 100 miles per hour touched down in Johnson County.
The tornado was on the ground for roughly 14 miles, according to the National Weather Service, winding a path of destruction centered along 95th Street through Lenexa, Overland Park and Leawood.
The damage was largely contained to uprooted trees and ripped-up roofs, with no deaths or major injuries reported.
Read more:
- Johnson County cleans up after possible tornado, 95th Street closed in Leawood
- Didn’t get a tornado alert from NotifyJoCo Wednesday? Here’s why that could be
- National Weather Service says tornado touched down in JoCo — Here’s how strong it was
- Leawood still working to clean up some large debris from this month’s tornado
Prairie Village debates housing recommendations
Residents in Prairie Village spent much of the latter half of 2022 engaged in an intense public debate over recommendations aimed at make housing in the increasingly expensive suburb more affordable.
Two distinct groups of residents formed on either side of the issue: one saying the recommendations if implemented would hurt property values and degrade the city’s quality of life, the other arguing the recommendations are needed in order to make Prairie Village more accessible to working and middle-income residents.
No official action was taken on the recommendations this year, and the city has already planned several public input sessions in 2023.
Read more:
- Panel makes recommendations for addressing housing affordability in Prairie Village
- Prairie Village residents voice concerns about attainable housing recommendations — Here’s what we know
- Group presses Prairie Village to remove residential zoning changes from housing policy proposal
- Prairie Village amends housing recommendations in response to mounting opposition
- Prairie Village For All group turns out in support of city’s housing recommendations
Johnson County wins ‘dark store’ reprieve, for now
Johnson County won a temporary reprieve when the Kansas Supreme Court this summer sided with the county’s arguments in a so-called “dark store” case involving Walmart, sending the matter back to the state Board of Tax Appeals.
The case centers on how the big box retailer’s property tax valuations are determined and could ultimately impact tens of millions of dollars in county and local municipal tax revenue.
Read more:
- Kansas Supreme Court to hear Johnson County’s appeal in ‘dark store’ theory case involving Walmart
- Overland Park officials worry city could lose millions in annual tax revenue with Walmart ‘dark store’ win
- Kansas Supreme Court to hear JoCo ‘dark store’ case — with millions in tax dollars on the line
- Here are the arguments both sides made in JoCo ‘dark store’ theory case at KS Supreme Court
- Kansas high court sends ‘dark store’ case back to tax appeals board, giving Johnson County reprieve for now
Voters elect new county commission chair
In November, Johnson County voters picked Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly to be the county’s new commission chair.
At the start of 2023, Kelly will take over for the retiring Ed Eilert, who is capping off a decades-long career in local government in Johnson County.
Read more:
- Mike Kelly, Charlotte O’Hara advance to JoCo Commission chair general election
- WATCH: The Post’s 2022 general election forum for Johnson County Commission chair
- Quickly get to know the Johnson County Commission chair candidates
- Mike Kelly set to become next Johnson County chair, 3 other commissioners win reelection
- Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly won JoCo chair race — Here’s how city plans to fill his vacancy
Other big stories
A deadly shooting in an Olathe park involving a half dozen teenagers, the future of a shuttered golf club property in Overland Park, a lawsuit over pickleball noise at Mission Hills Country Club.
These were some of the other stories that grabbed attention in Johnson County in 2022.
- Teens charged with murder in Black Bob Park shooting intended to steal marijuana, prosecutors say
- JoCo mayor and wife sue Mission Hills Country Club over pickleball courts
- Deer Creek Golf Club to close this spring after Overland Park City Council rejects development plan
- Merriam approves $130M redevelopment of former Kmart site — Here are the details
- Shawnee Mission OKs new Briarwood school boundaries
- Shawnee co-living ban garners national scrutiny — Here’s what you need to know
