📰 The Post’s most read Johnson County news stories of 2022

But before we ring in 2023, let’s take a look back at some of the stories that defined the news in Johnson County this year.

🥳 2022 is nearly in the books.

It was another busy one, though if we’re being honest, the hectic pace set in 2020 and 2021 slowed down a bit as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed, mask debates in schools largely ended and the 2020 presidential election receded into the rearview mirror.

Still, we had the opportunity to cover some big stories and keep our readers informed about what was happening in their local communities.

We also hit our own milestone, publishing our 20,000th story since we began covering Johnson County in 2010.

Here were some of the Post’s most read stories of 2022:

Olathe East shooting leaves 3 injured

On Friday, March 4, a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer in the main office at Olathe East High School, leaving the student, the officer and an assistant principal injured.

The student was later charged with attempted murder.

Read more:

Panasonic picks De Soto site for new EV battery plant

In July, Japanese technology giant Panasonic announced it had picked the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto at which to build a new electric vehicle battery plant.

The deal came with a record incentive deal from the state worth more than $800 million.

Johnson County is on the hook for more than $14 million to cover the cost of local road improvements and the building of a new fire station near the plant, which is expected to be operational by early 2025.

Read more:

Abortion amendment defeated

In August, Kansas voters rejected the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which would have stripped a right to abortion from the Kansas Constitution, by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

That margin of defeat in Johnson County was even wider, with nearly 70% of voters saying “No.”

The results in Johnson County remained virtually unchanged after a hand recount paid for by anti-abortion activists who insisted the original result was somehow illegitimate.

Read more:

Tornado leaves swath of damage along 95th Street

In early June, a tornado packing maximum sustained winds of up to 100 miles per hour touched down in Johnson County.

The tornado was on the ground for roughly 14 miles, according to the National Weather Service, winding a path of destruction centered along 95th Street through Lenexa, Overland Park and Leawood.

The damage was largely contained to uprooted trees and ripped-up roofs, with no deaths or major injuries reported.

Read more:

Prairie Village debates housing recommendations

Residents in Prairie Village spent much of the latter half of 2022 engaged in an intense public debate over recommendations aimed at make housing in the increasingly expensive suburb more affordable.

Two distinct groups of residents formed on either side of the issue: one saying the recommendations if implemented would hurt property values and degrade the city’s quality of life, the other arguing the recommendations are needed in order to make Prairie Village more accessible to working and middle-income residents.

No official action was taken on the recommendations this year, and the city has already planned several public input sessions in 2023.

Read more:

Johnson County wins ‘dark store’ reprieve, for now

Johnson County won a temporary reprieve when the Kansas Supreme Court this summer sided with the county’s arguments in a so-called “dark store” case involving Walmart, sending the matter back to the state Board of Tax Appeals.

The case centers on how the big box retailer’s property tax valuations are determined and could ultimately impact tens of millions of dollars in county and local municipal tax revenue.

Read more:

Voters elect new county commission chair

In November, Johnson County voters picked Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly to be the county’s new commission chair.

At the start of 2023, Kelly will take over for the retiring Ed Eilert, who is capping off a decades-long career in local government in Johnson County.

Read more:

Other big stories

A deadly shooting in an Olathe park involving a half dozen teenagers, the future of a shuttered golf club property in Overland Park, a lawsuit over pickleball noise at Mission Hills Country Club.

These were some of the other stories that grabbed attention in Johnson County in 2022.