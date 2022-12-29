  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Your Insurance: Managing homeowner’s insurance costs during increased inflation

By now, most everyone has heard about the cost of lumber and building materials. Did you also know the building industry is experiencing a severe labor shortage? Some statistics from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show the industry is down by approximately 200,000 skilled trade workers. These factors combined are causing overall building costs to increase dramatically. As building costs increase, the cost to repair or replace a home in the event of a claim also rises.

One of the ways insurance companies respond to building cost pressure is by increasing the amount of replacement cost you carry on your homeowner’s insurance. Replacement cost is the large amount you see on your insurance renewal documentation and is the estimate of what it would cost to rebuild your home in a catastrophe such as a fire or tornado. In year’s past, insurance companies may have automatically added 2% or 3% per year to this number to keep up with construction costs. That’s changed dramatically and we are seeing double-digit replacement cost increases from most insurance companies in the midwest.