Shawnee Mission Post’s most read new restaurant stories of 2022

From a Thai twist on barbecue to a coffee shop selling craft cocktails to a new franchise of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite fast food joint, here are the Shawnee Mission Post’s most read stories about new bars, restaurants and eateries that opened in the past year.

As in any year, there were plenty of new culinary options to enjoy in Johnson County in 2022.

Take a look!

Whataburger

Opened: March 7

Known for: Burgers, fries and spicy ketchup

Location: 8420 W. 135th St., Overland Park

Website: https://whataburger.com

Fun quote: “We’re grateful for the amazing receptions our first two Kansas City-area restaurants have received. We’re excited to open our first Whataburger in Kansas as we continue to grow in the region.” – Mike Garza, senior area manager

Read more: Johnson County’s first Whataburger set to open Monday in Overland Park — Here’s the plan for traffic

Buck Tui BBQ

Opened: Late January

Known for: Thai twist on Kansas City barbecue

Location: 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park

Website: https://www.bucktuibbq.com/

Fun quote: “This is something that we’ve been building for the past 20 years.” – Teddy Liberda, co-owner

Read more: Buck Tui BBQ, a Thai twist on KC speciality, opening soon in Overland Park

Sancho Streetside

Opened: April 8

Known for: Street tacos

Location: 6505 Nieman Road, Shawnee

Website: https://www.sanchostreetside.com

Fun quote: “I’ve always wanted to build out my own restaurant, and I got a really great chance to do this here. This is my dream, and I’m able to see my dream happen.” – Ryan Moody, chef and owner

Read more: Sancho Streetside taco truck set to open new Shawnee restaurant next month

Martin City Brewing

Opened: July 22

Known for: Beer and pizza

Location: 8802 Renner Road, Lenexa

Website: https://www.martincitybrewingcompany.com

Fun quote: “It’s a long time in the making. We were supposed to do this pre-pandemic. It’s very rewarding to finally be there, be open.” – Matt Moore, co-owner

Read more: Martin City Brewing opens 2nd JoCo location at Lenexa City Center

The Primrose

Opened: September

Known for: Craft cocktails

Location: 5622 Johnson Drive, Mission

Website: https://theprimrosemission.square.site

Fun quote: “We want [The Primrose] to be a space for the community to come, and obviously we have a cozy atmosphere here, so we want everyone to be able to relax and unwind and maybe make friends.” – Abby Hans, co-owner

Read more: The Primrose, a craft cocktail bar, opens in downtown Mission

Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill

Opened: Late October

Known for: Enchiladas, burritos, tacos and nachos

Location: 6029 Metcalf Ave., Mission

Website: https://www.tortillaranchmexicangrill.com

Fun quote: “What made Tortilla Ranch great is how much of a loyal following we had during our COVID-19 experience. I think that’s really allowed us to feel confident and very proud of our brand moving forward.” – Dustin Franzen, managing partner

Read more: Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill in south OP expanding to Mission

Bear Necessities

Opened: July 30

Known for: Coffee drinks and cocktails

Location: 9609 W. 87th St., Overland park

Website: http://www.bearnecessitieskc.wixsite.com/website

Fun quote: “I want this to be a place where people can develop relationships and community and feel loved when they walk in the door.” – Spencer Hanson, owner

Read more: Bear Necessities, new local coffee shop, aims to fill ‘dead space’ in Overland Park

Meat Mitch Barbecue

Opened: Early January

Known for: Barbecue and housemade sauces

Location: 3620 W. 95th St., Leawood

Website: https://meatmitch.com

Fun quote: “There’s been so many nights and months that I’ve sat here and looked at an empty restaurant. Actually having people in here and enjoying the food has been awesome.” – Mitch Benjamin, owner

Read more: After years of waiting, Meat Mitch Barbecue opens in Leawood’s revamped Ranch Mart North