Johnson County Library’s most borrowed books of 2022 📚

Johnson Countians turned to TikTok and celebrity book clubs to discover which books to get lost in this year.

JoCo Library releases its 10 most borrowed books of 2022

Gregg Winsor, Johnson County Library’s reader’s advisory specialist, said many of this year’s most borrowed books became popular from TikTok, while others gained traction from celebrity book clubs.

The top 10 included three titles from Colleen Hoover, who began her career a decade ago self publishing her novels and has now been dubbed “the Queen of BookTok.”

The library uses its list of most borrowed books to help suggest other titles to readers who might be waiting on some of the most popular books the library has on its shelves, Winsor said.

This year’s list includes at least two titles that were also on last year’s list here.

The 10 most borrowed books of 2022:

A few other fan favorites just missed the top 10