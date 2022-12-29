  Nikki Lansford  - Johnson County

JoCo businesses that opened and closed in 2022 (and some coming soon in 2023)

Shop Local KC

Shop Local KC, owned by Katie Mabry, opened this summer in the remodeled Ranch Mart North shopping complex in Leawod. File photo

As the start of 2023 approaches, the Post is looking back at how things changed across Johnson County in 2022.

Many new businesses opened in the area — including the county’s first Whataburger franchise and the return of a beloved country and western dance bar — while others closed up shop for good, including most recently, a beloved bakery in downtown Overland Park.

Opened 

Closed 

Coming Soon

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!