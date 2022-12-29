  Lucie Krisman  - Good causes

❤️ Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2022

As we approach the beginning of 2023, a new year means some due reflection on the previous one.

For many of us, 2022 brought on a range of obstacles. But the year also presented an opportunity for people to help and inspire people through a variety of mediums, and that’s what several Johnson Countians did.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1