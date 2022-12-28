Shawnee Mission Post’s most read new restaurant stories of 2022

As in any year, there were plenty of new culinary options to enjoy in Johnson County in 2022.
From a Thai twist on barbecue to a coffee shop selling craft cocktails to a new franchise of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite fast food joint, here are the Shawnee Mission Post’s most read stories about new bars, restaurants and eateries that opened in the past year.
Take a look!
Whataburger
Opened: March 7
Known for: Burgers, fries and spicy ketchup
Location: 8420 W. 135th St., Overland Park
Website: https://whataburger.com
Fun quote: “We’re grateful for the amazing receptions our first two Kansas City-area restaurants have received. We’re excited to open our first Whataburger in Kansas as we continue to grow in the region.” – Mike Garza, senior area manager
Read more: Johnson County’s first Whataburger set to open Monday in Overland Park — Here’s the plan for traffic
Buck Tui BBQ
Opened: Late January
Known for: Thai twist on Kansas City barbecue
Location: 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park
Website: https://www.bucktuibbq.com/
Fun quote: “This is something that we’ve been building for the past 20 years.” – Teddy Liberda, co-owner
Read more: Buck Tui BBQ, a Thai twist on KC speciality, opening soon in Overland Park
Sancho Streetside
Opened: April 8
Known for: Street tacos
Location: 6505 Nieman Road, Shawnee
Website: https://www.sanchostreetside.com
Fun quote: “I’ve always wanted to build out my own restaurant, and I got a really great chance to do this here. This is my dream, and I’m able to see my dream happen.” – Ryan Moody, chef and owner
Read more: Sancho Streetside taco truck set to open new Shawnee restaurant next month
Martin City Brewing
Opened: July 22
Known for: Beer and pizza
Location: 8802 Renner Road, Lenexa
Website: https://www.martincitybrewingcompany.com
Fun quote: “It’s a long time in the making. We were supposed to do this pre-pandemic. It’s very rewarding to finally be there, be open.” – Matt Moore, co-owner
Read more: Martin City Brewing opens 2nd JoCo location at Lenexa City Center
The Primrose
Opened: September
Known for: Craft cocktails
Location: 5622 Johnson Drive, Mission
Website: https://theprimrosemission.square.site
Fun quote: “We want [The Primrose] to be a space for the community to come, and obviously we have a cozy atmosphere here, so we want everyone to be able to relax and unwind and maybe make friends.” – Abby Hans, co-owner
Read more: The Primrose, a craft cocktail bar, opens in downtown Mission
Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill
Opened: Late October
Known for: Enchiladas, burritos, tacos and nachos
Location: 6029 Metcalf Ave., Mission
Website: https://www.tortillaranchmexicangrill.com
Fun quote: “What made Tortilla Ranch great is how much of a loyal following we had during our COVID-19 experience. I think that’s really allowed us to feel confident and very proud of our brand moving forward.” – Dustin Franzen, managing partner
Read more: Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill in south OP expanding to Mission
Bear Necessities
Opened: July 30
Known for: Coffee drinks and cocktails
Location: 9609 W. 87th St., Overland park
Website: http://www.bearnecessitieskc.wixsite.com/website
Fun quote: “I want this to be a place where people can develop relationships and community and feel loved when they walk in the door.” – Spencer Hanson, owner
Read more: Bear Necessities, new local coffee shop, aims to fill ‘dead space’ in Overland Park
Meat Mitch Barbecue
Opened: Early January
Known for: Barbecue and housemade sauces
Location: 3620 W. 95th St., Leawood
Website: https://meatmitch.com
Fun quote: “There’s been so many nights and months that I’ve sat here and looked at an empty restaurant. Actually having people in here and enjoying the food has been awesome.” – Mitch Benjamin, owner
Read more: After years of waiting, Meat Mitch Barbecue opens in Leawood’s revamped Ranch Mart North
