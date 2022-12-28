  Juliana Garcia  - Johnson County

Images that defined the news in Johnson County in 2022 📸

Christie Merandino and her dog Stella.

Transport Brewery operations manager Christie Merandino-Jackson and her dog Stella. The brewery was disappointed to learn this year that new state regulations meant dogs, a fixture at the establishment since it opened, would not longer be allowed. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

2022 was a year of action in Johnson County.

Following two years of pandemic-imposed lockdowns and social distancing, many traditional in-person events — including Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and Prairie Village’s JazzFest — returned, and people seemed more comfortable gathering in person.

