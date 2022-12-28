As the start of 2023 approaches, the Post is looking back at how things changed across Johnson County in 2022.
Many new businesses opened in the area — including the county’s first Whataburger franchise and the return of a beloved country and western dance bar — while others closed up shop for good, including most recently, a beloved bakery in downtown Overland Park.
Opened
- 7 Brew, 15041 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- 92 Chicken, 10326 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- 5.11 Tactical, 12010 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Andy’s Frozen Custard, 11220 Nall Ave., Overland Park
- Aspen’s Restaurant & Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- Bear Necessities Coffee Bar, 9609 W. 87th St., Overland Park
- BECKER+RAVEN, 5811 Johnson Drive, Mission
- Bicycle Depot Kansas City, 220 W. 75th St., Kansas City
- Blush Boot Camp, 8560 Maurer Road, Lenexa
- Body20, 4057 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village
- BRKTHROUGH, 6403 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Buck Tui BBQ, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park
- Cafe Europa, 4343 W. 119th St., Leawood
- Capax by Mitzy, 6142 Johnson Drive, Mission
- CareNow Urgent Care – Prairie Village, 6930 Mission Road, Prairie Village
- Casey’s, 8055 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- CAVA,11895 W. 95th St., OVerland Park
- Clairvaux, 11934 Roe Ave., Overland Park
- Cosmo Burger, 8750 Penrose Ln., Lenexa
- Creative Culture, 5235 W. 116th Pl., Leawood
- Crumbl Cookies, 8600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
- Dutch Bros Coffee, 11335 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee
- Eat The Frog Fitness, 9296 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Everyday Beaut, 5275 W. 116th Pl, Leawood
- FACE Leawood, 4950 W. 135th St., Leawood
- Final Final, 12687 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Five Below, 12070 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 7733 W. 159th St., Overland Park
- Goodwill, 12900 State Line Road, Leawood
- Gravity Kansas City, 4160 W. 71st St., Prairie Village
- Great American Cookies, 11301 W. 95th St., Overland Park
- Guitars & Cadillacs, 7312 W. 119th St., Overland Park
- GoodVets, 6934 Mission Road, Prairie Village
- Hummus and Pita, 8039 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
- J. Coco Nail Spa, 7104 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Joy Wok Super Buffet, 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- K9 Resorts, 8200 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- KC Brick Store, 9252 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Kingdom Bar & Grille, 12655 Antioch Road, Overland Park
- KITCH Meals, 13436 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- KS Float Spa, 11972 W. 119th St., Overland Park
- LaserAway, 4832 W. 119th St., Leawood
- Leafy Korean Dessert Cafe, 7406 W. 121st St., Overland Park
- Limitless Brewing, 9500 Dice Ln., Lenexa
- Los Abuelos Cantina, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park
- Maison de Marnie, 5261 W. 116th Pl., Leawood
- Marco’s Pizza, 7472 Nieman Road, Shawnee
- Martin City Brewing Company, 8802 Renner Road, Lenexa
- Meat Mitch Barbecue, 3620 W. 95th St., Leawood
- Meddy’s Mediterranean Eatery& Craft Bar, 4105 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village
- Mo’ Bettahs, 7006 W. 75th St., Overland Park
- MOD Pizza, 8741 Loiret Blvd., Lenexa
- Nick the Greek, 14321 W. 135th St., Olathe
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 11610 W. 95th St., Overland Park
- OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi, 8430 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
- Pedego Electric Bikes, 6799 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Pizza Tascio, 6705 W. 119th St., Overland Park
- Plate Restaurant, 11655 Ash St., Leawood
- Pop’s Sweet Shop, 13446 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa
- Rally House, 8030 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, 7060 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Rockhill Grille, 4311 W. 119th St., Leawood
- Rosati’s Pizza, 8360 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- Sano Orthopedics, 4940 W. 137th St., Leawood
- School of Rock, 11516 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Second Cup Cat Café, Suite H at 417 North Rawhide Drive, Olathe
- Shop Local KC, 3510 W. 95th St., Leawood
- SoReal Energy & Nutrition, 5211 W. 117th St., Leawood
- StretchLab, 2712 W. 53rd St., Fairway
- Suds Refillery, 11111 W. 59th Ter., Shawnee
- Summer Salt Ice Cream, 3808 W. 95th St., Leawood
- Tacos 4 Life, 12180 Blue Valley Pkwy., Overland Park
- Tay’s Burger Shack, 7724 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- The Joint Chiropractic, 6980 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- The Primrose, 5622 Johnson Drive, Mission
- Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill, 6029 Metcalf Ave., Mission
- Urban Egg Eatery, 4921 W. 119th St., Overland Park
- UnKCored Wine & Spirits, 11140 Switzer Road, Overland Park
- Veritas Whiskey & Wine, 5261 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Viva Tacos and Tequila, 5301 W. 135th St., Leawood
- Waldo Pizza Express, 8051 W. 160th St., Overland Park
- Westlake Ace Hardware, 11200 Antioch Road, Overland Park
- Wingman Kitchen, 7300 W. 199th St., Overland Park
- Wine Bunker, 5601 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Wyandot BBQ 2, 7215 W. 75th St., Overland Park
- Whataburger, 8420 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Zephyr Kitch & Bourbon Bar, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
Closed
- Baskin Robbins, 7628 State Line Road, Prairie Village
- Brian’s Bakery & Eatery, 5622 Johnson Drive, Mission
- Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe, 7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
- Great Harvest Bread Co., 4002 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village
- Hartman Hardware, 5800 Johnson Drive, Mission
- Incredible Pizza Company, 13110 W. 62nd Ter., Shawnee
- Land of Paws, 4021 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village
- Mickey’s Ristorante, 22716 Midland Drive, Shawnee
- Pig & Finch, 11570 Ash St., Leawood
- Pizza Shoppe, 7908 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- Sheridan’s Frozen Custard, 6825 W. 75th St., Overland Park
- Tabard’s Kitchen, 12030 Blue Valley Pkwy., Overland Park
- U.S. Toy Co., 12070 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
Coming Soon
- Another Broken Egg, 5358 W. 95th St., Prairie Village
- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games at Aspiria in Overland Park
- Aqua-Tots, 5364 W. 95th St., Prairie Village
- Casey’s, 5800 Johnson Drive., Mission
- Dave’s Hot Chicken, 9097 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- HomeGrown Kitchen, 11705 Roe Ave., Leawood
- JINYA Ramen Bar, 7761 W. 159th St., Overland Park
- KC Craft Ramen, 6830 W. 119th St., Leawood
- KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, 7001 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Leawood Wine & Spirits, 7960 Lee Blvd., Leawood
- Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, 7921 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
- McLain’s Market, 15102 Travis St., Overland Park
- Nekter Juice Bar, 7769 W. 159th St., Overland Park
- Nordstrom Rack, 12040 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Perry’s Steakhouse, 117th Street and Nall Avenue in Leawood
- Peter Piper Pizza, 15139 W. 119th St., Olathe
- Rakar Dumpling House, 4971 W. 135th St., Leawood
- Smashburger, (exact address to be determined) Overland Park
- Superkidz Club, 12221 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., Shawnee
- Texas Roadhouse, 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park
- The Big Biscuit, 7017 Johnson Drive, Mission
- The Bar at Prairie Village, 5316 W. 95th St.,Prairie Village
- The Crack Shack, 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- The Other Place, 6522 Martway St., Mission
- Via 313, 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar, 7251 W. 80th St., Overland Park
