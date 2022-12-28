  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: 50 Plus offering four Lunch & Learn sessions between January and April

JCPRD Lunch & Learn programs for 50 Plus cover a variety of topics. Here’s a photo from an October session called Meet President Eisenhower, which featured First Person Reenactor Bill Nicks.

By David Markham

Participants can learn about a variety of topics during a series of four Lunch and Learn programs (although one is actually a breakfast) being presented between January and April by JCPRD’s 50 Plus Department.