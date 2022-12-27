Images that defined the news in Johnson County in 2022 📸

Following two years of pandemic-imposed lockdowns and social distancing, many traditional in-person events — including Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and Prairie Village’s JazzFest — returned, and people seemed more comfortable gathering in person.

2022 was a year of action in Johnson County.

Businesses opened up, mask mandates in schools ended and another round of consequential elections was conducted.

The Post worked to capture what this year looked like for Johnson County through our cameras. (If you’re interested, here’s last year’s images.)

Here’s our year in pictures in Johnson County