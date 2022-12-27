Images that defined the news in Johnson County in 2022 📸

Transport Brewery operations manager Christie Merandino-Jackson and her dog Stella. The brewery was disappointed to learn this year that new state regulations meant dogs, a fixture at the establishment since it opened, would not longer be allowed. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
2022 was a year of action in Johnson County.
Following two years of pandemic-imposed lockdowns and social distancing, many traditional in-person events — including Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and Prairie Village’s JazzFest — returned, and people seemed more comfortable gathering in person.
Businesses opened up, mask mandates in schools ended and another round of consequential elections was conducted.
Kids began the year ice skating at Park Place in Leawood.
At the start of this year, Shawnee Mission welcomed its first-ever Black school board member, April Boyd Noronha, who won election in November 2021. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Johnson County was briefly rocked at the start of March when a student opened fire in the office at Olathe East High School. The student, a school resource officer and an assistant principal were all injured. The student was later charged with attempted first degree murder. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.
The St. Patrick’s Day parade returned to downtown Shawnee in mid-March for the first time since 2019. Families enjoyed the floats and the sunny weather. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
In the spring, locals could scope out nearly 30 specially designed hearts in and around Johnson County as part of the metro-wide “Parade of Hearts” art installation. Above, a heart on display in downtown Shawnee. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
When the weather warmed up even more, families got back outside — in some cases, to do some volunteer work. That was the case for this Mission child and her family, who attended a citywide cleanup effort in April. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
One of the most watched local business stories of the early part of the year was popular diner Snack Shack’s move from downtown Overland Park to Johnson Drive in Mission. The new place opened in the former Town Topic space in April, complete with soft serve ice cream. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Pickleball continued to grow in popularity around Johnson County. The city of Lenexa launched a queuing system for its public pickleball courts: a paddle saddle, above, where players can put their paddles in line for the next available court. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
On a night in early June, a tornado touched down in Johnson County, carving a path of uprooted trees and damage along 95th Street in Lenexa, Overland Park and Leawood. Above, a felled tree Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
In June, Overland park firefighters battled a fire at the Highland Apartments on Farley Street caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials. Nobody was injured but more than a dozen residents were displaced. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Multiple searing heat waves hit Johnson County this year, including a stretch of unusually early 1oo-degree days in May, when this walker braved the outdoor oven in Thompson Park in Overland Park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
This family found a way to beat the heat in Jully: ice cream at Park Place. Photo credit Grace Logan.
Johnson County was one of nine counties in Kansas required to a do a hand recount of ballots following the August primary election. The Value Them Both amendment failed with nearly 60% of voters statewide rejecting it, but anti-abortion activists cobbled together the funds to pay for a partial recount, which ended up reaffirming the original count. Above, Johnson County poll workers organize ballots for the recount. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.
Students in Johnson County returned to classrooms in August with no mask mandates. Above, Mize Elementary’s first day of school in Unified School District 232.
Autumnal traditions like Lancer Day at Shawnee Mission East in Prairie Village went off without a hitch. Above, senior football players road a float during the Lancer Day parade in September. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Prairie Village’s JazzFest returned for the first time in three years, though rainy weather may have dampened turnout. Above, the Back Alley Brass Band performs a set. Photo credit Evan Johnson.
Local governments around Johnson County and their decisions generally came in for less scrutiny than during the previous two years amid COVID-19, but the Prairie Village City Council was a notable exception. At several meetings this summer and fall, opponents to proposed housing recommendations packed the city council’s chambers to voice their displeasure. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A feat of strength: the Shawnee Fire Department dragged a Lenco BEAR tactical vehicle across the Herman Laird Park parking lot during the annual Heroes Pull event in September. The Shawnee squad placed second overall. Photo credit Evan Johnson.
In November, Johnson Countians selected a new chair for the board of county commissioners. Roeland Park Mike Kelly, above at a watch party on Election Night, will take over for the retiring Ed Eilert in January. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
Another point of contention for some this fall was a proposed boundary change for Briarwood Elementary in Prairie Village. Shawnee. Mission School District officials hosted multiple public input sessions like the one above before the school board took a final vote on the new boundary map, which will take effect for the 2025-26 school yeare. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
Johnson County also looked to the future this year with the promise of a new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto. Above, state and local lofficials and company leaders conducted an official groundbreaking in November at the site on the grounds of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
