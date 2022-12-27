Christmas tree recycling in JoCo — A city by city guide

That includes disposing of your real Christmas tree.

Christmas is over, and now comes the cleanup.

There are a number of local tree recycling options

If you drop off your tree at a recycling disposal site, your city can use the mulch that’s produced on local trails.

Remember to remove decorations from trees before dropping them off.

Here are some local tree recycling locales

Johnson County: Starting on Monday, Dec. 26, the county will open disposal sites for Johnson Countians to recycle their Christmas trees for free.

Trees without decorations can be dropped off at the Theatre in the Park parking lot, north of the SMP main entrance at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee Mission Park, the Heritage Park marina parking lot in Olathe, and the north side of the marina parking lot at Kill Creek Park in Olathe.

You can bring real trees to these sites from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., until Jan. 31.

Leawood: Leawood offers three locations for residents to drop off their Christmas trees, once decorations and plastic bags have been removed, including:

the parking lot south of the aquatic center at the Leawood City Park,

Tomahawk Park in the parking lot west of the soccer fields and

at the north parking lot of Ironwoods Park, east of the playground area.

These drop-off sites will be available from Dec. 26 to Jan. 17.

Lenexa: The city of Lenexa is partnering this year with local Boy Scout Troop 186 for curbside tree pickups.

Scouts in the troop will pick up trees on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.

To arrange a tree pickup, sign up for a date here and place your tree on the curb by 9 a.m. on the day you choose.

Residents can also bring trees to the Little Mill Creek North Park parking lot at 79th and Cottonwood streets

That drop-off site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 through Jan. 10.

Merriam: The city of Merriam will pick up Christmas trees during the second week of January.

To get your tree picked up, place it by the curb by 7 a.m.

This pickup is free for Merriam residents.

View this map to determine which day your tree will be collected, based on where you live.

Overland Park: From Dec. 26, to Jan. 9, Overland Park residents have four options for Christmas tree dropoff.

From 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., residents can bring trees to Young’s Park, the Indian Creek Recreation Center or Quivira Park.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can bring trees to the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

All trees that are dropped off at these sites will be used for mulch in city parks.

Olathe: Olathe residents can bring real Christmas trees in to be composted.

Trees can be brought to Olathe’s composting facility at 127th and Hedge Lane.

The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring a photo ID with you for proof of Olathe residency.

Prairie Village: Residents of Prairie Village can drop off real Christmas trees at several sites across the city.