Updates from Johnson County Community College: Spring semester is around the corner

JCCC is currently enrolling for the spring 2023 semester – now is the time to join the next class of Cavaliers!

As we look forward to the new year at Johnson County Community College, our commitment to offering a variety of ways to take classes and helpful student resources remains. The semester kicks off Jan. 17 and we’re gearing up to welcome more than 1,500 brand new students to campus. Now is the perfect time for new and returning Cavaliers to take advantage of all JCCC has to offer.

Discover JCCC through a virtual campus tour

While the weather outside might be frightful, a virtual campus tour is a great way to see how delightful the JCCC campus is from the comfort of home. Our 18- “stop” virtual tour is available online anytime and includes photos, 360 panoramas and videos that give a peek into classrooms and labs, training facilities and resource centers.