Updates from Johnson County Community College: Spring semester is around the corner

While the weather outside might be frightful, a virtual campus tour is a great way to see how delightful the JCCC campus is from the comfort of home. Our 18- “stop” virtual tour is available online anytime and includes photos, 360 panoramas and videos that give a peek into classrooms and labs, training facilities and resource centers.

As we look forward to the new year at Johnson County Community College, our commitment to offering a variety of ways to take classes and helpful student resources remains. The semester kicks off Jan. 17 and we’re gearing up to welcome more than 1,500 brand new students to campus. Now is the perfect time for new and returning Cavaliers to take advantage of all JCCC has to offer.

After taking the virtual tour, a student can schedule a visit to campus, apply to become a JCCC credit student, or register to receive more information from the Admissions office, all on the YouVisit tour page.

We offer convenient ways to take classes

At JCCC, students are eligible for all types of academic support as soon as they apply. We recognize the fact that every student learns at different paces and through various instruction methods. For spring semester, students can choose from several course delivery options — including some new choices to help them find an academic approach that works for them.

In addition to the standard online, online hybrid and face-to-face courses, we’re now offering new ways to take classes at JCCC. Online courses with on-site exams require students to come to campus for proctored tests, which are the only scheduled on-campus requirements. This option is convenient for working students that need to fit their coursework around their busy schedules.

We also have added new, non-traditional “hyflex” courses where students are free to choose to participate in class through any method — and can move between options as they need. Students can choose face-to-face instruction available at scheduled times on campus as well as live video sessions at scheduled times. Recorded instruction sessions are also available online that can be viewed at any time during the course.

Putting the “we” in Welcome Week

Attending college — even at a place as accepting and friendly as JCCC — can be stressful. That’s why we’re holding several events the first week of the semester to ease students into life as a Cavalier.

During Spring 2023 Welcome Week, students will be introduced to available resources and tutoring services at the Academic Achievement Center open house. They can also attend the Clubs and Orgs Involvement Fair and Cavalier Student Night to meet people and get involved on campus.

For wayfinding help and general campus questions, students can stop by one of the several welcome tables located around campus during the first week of classes. Friendly faculty and staff members will be volunteering at each station to provide maps and lists of resources to help students find their way around campus.

Enrollment is still open for spring

Students that are ready to join the next class of Cavaliers should start with our free, three-step application process. If a student has attended JCCC in the past, they don’t need to reapply, even if they took a semester off. Learn more about applying to JCCC.