Why the Shawnee Mission Post is taking Christmas week off

We’re taking the rest of 2022 off from publishing new stories and will return with fresh headlines on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Post staff wishes our readers a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

We want to give our staff a break

We think it’s important to build a sustainable and rewarding work culture at the Post.

In the past, our staff has typically taken Christmas Day itself off and then returned to work after that.

But we think giving our reporters and editors an entire week off at the holidays is key to recognizing them for the hard work and commitment they show the rest of the year.

The journalism profession is notorious for its unsustainable work environment, punctuated by late-night deadlines, working weekends and holidays spent clacking away on our keyboards.

Sometimes, as when a big story breaks, those demands are unavoidable. But the week after Christmas usually isn’t that time.

We’re betting that a week off will give our staff the mental rest and recuperation needed to return to covering Johnson County in 2023 with renewed energy and vigor.

The Post will publish a few stories this week

Still, do expect to see some content from us this week reviewing some of our top stories and the biggest developments in Johnson County this past year.

We have prepared a few retrospective stories that will appear on the site and in your email inboxes throughout this week

And we are still prepared to cover big breaking news if it happens between now and the new year.

Until then, we also have a few holiday stories you may have missed: