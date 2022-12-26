  Kyle Palmer  - Holidays

Why the Shawnee Mission Post is taking Christmas week off

The Shawnee Mission Post is taking of the week after Christmas.

The Christmas tree at Clocktower Plaza in downtown Overland Park. File photo.

The Post staff wishes our readers a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

We’re taking the rest of 2022 off from publishing new stories and will return with fresh headlines on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

