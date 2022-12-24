  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: ‘Tis the season for streaming

Use your Johnson County Library card to stream up to 10 titles per month on Kanopy.

If you’re looking for movies to enjoy over the holidays, don’t miss Kanopy’s newly expanded Home Viewing for the Holidays collection. Brand new titles, romance under the mistletoe, holiday hilarity, whole family favorites, yuletide classics and seasonal documentaries. Stream all of these and more with your Johnson County Library card and Kanopy.

With your Johnson County Library card, you can give yourself the gift of streaming on Kanopy. You can stream up to 10 titles per month plus enjoy credit-free viewing of the great Kanopy Kids collection, The Great Courses series, and a rotating selection of films. If you don’t already have a Library card, you can get instant access by signing up for an eCard now, then stop by the nearest branch later to get your physical card to unlock all of your Library benefits.