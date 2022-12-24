Your Community: ‘Tis the season for streaming

With your Johnson County Library card, you can give yourself the gift of streaming on Kanopy . You can stream up to 10 titles per month plus enjoy credit-free viewing of the great Kanopy Kids collection, The Great Courses series, and a rotating selection of films . If you don’t already have a Library card, you can get instant access by signing up for an eCard now , then stop by the nearest branch later to get your physical card to unlock all of your Library benefits.

If you’re looking for movies to enjoy over the holidays, don’t miss Kanopy’s newly expanded Home Viewing for the Holidays collection. Brand new titles, romance under the mistletoe, holiday hilarity, whole family favorites, yuletide classics and seasonal documentaries. Stream all of these and more with your Johnson County Library card and Kanopy.

Kanopy’s streaming collection also offers award winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS, select Janus Films in the Criterion Collection and thousands of independent filmmakers.

Watch your new holiday favorites within categories like:

Romance Under the Mistletoe

Sparks fly with titles like Christmas in the Clouds, Lost at Christmas, Christmas with a Crown, A Cinderella Christmas, A Puppy for Christmas and more. It’s not only romance, it’s festive feel-good romance.

Home Viewing for the Holidays

Miracle Maker: A Christmas Tale, Christmas Trade, The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland, and more.

Kanopy Kids

Max’s Christmas, Franklin’s Christmas Spirit, Merry Christmas, Space Case, The Day Henry Met… A Christmas Tree

Because Kanopy is a video-streaming platform dedicated to thoughtful and thought-provoking films, you’ll find enriching films that bridge cultural boundaries, spark discussion, and expand worldviews. Here are two wonderful examples:

Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas: Jewish Songwriters Composing Christmas Music

Set almost entirely in a Chinese restaurant, DREAMING OF A JEWISH CHRISTMAS is an offbeat, irreverent musical documentary that tells the story of a group of Jewish songwriters, including Irving Berlin, Mel Tormé, Jay Livingston, Ray Evans, Gloria Shayne Baker and Johnny Marks, who wrote the soundtrack to Christianity’s most musical holiday.

Jingle Bell Rocks!: The Underground World of Alternative Christmas Music

A trippy, cinematic sleighride into the strange and sublime universe of alternative and underground Xmas music, featuring The Flaming Lips, Run-DMC, The Free Design, Low, Miles Davis and Bob Dorough, Clarence Carter, John Waters, and many more. Official Selection at the San Francisco Documentary Film Festival and DOC NYC.

Celebrate the season with Kanopy’s newly expanded Home Viewing for the Holidays collection. Unwrap this cinematic present by setting up an account with Kanopy, get started by visiting the Kanopy page on jocolibrary.org and start streaming today. Kanopy is available to stream on your computer and popular platforms including mobile apps and video streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV. Happy Holiday streaming!

