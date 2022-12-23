SMSD News: Wishing One Shawnee Mission a wonderful winter break!

It takes everyone in our community working together to help our students achieve their personal best. Educators, family members, volunteers, and engaged community members are all essential to preparing students for lifelong success.

As 2022 comes to a close, we would like to express how grateful we are to be One Shawnee Mission.

Our schools, which continue to be ranked among the finest in the nation, are places where students learn from exceptional educators. Our community deeply values rigorous education and demonstrates its commitment to students from Pre-K through 12th grade in countless ways.

Here are just a few highlights as we look back on 2022:

A new Westwood View Elementary opened this fall. In January, a new John Diemer Elementary school will open and improvements continue across the district, thanks to the support of the Shawnee Mission community.

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation became the first affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Johnson County this fall. As Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Foundation noted, even before children are old enough to learn in Shawnee Mission schools, this provides a way for children to connect with books and learn. The community responded with more than 3,200 registrations for children and by ensuring books can be provided to those who sign up.

The extended community is playing an important role in helping our students achieve college and career readiness goals through Real World Learning opportunities.

2022 marked the first 100th anniversary of a Shawnee Mission high school, Shawnee Mission North. We also celebrated the 60th anniversary of the district’s Research and Development Forum, an event that continues to showcase student innovation and achievement.

In 2022, Shawnee Mission hosted a first-of-its kind Professional Learning Community (PLC) conference focused entirely on helping students achieve their full potential.

We continue to be thankful to all Shawnee Mission educators who, through every challenge, provide so much every day to Shawnee Mission students.

We hope this Winter Break provides our students, educators, and community members a chance to rest and connect with family members and friends. Thank you for being One Shawnee Mission!

