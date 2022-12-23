  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Shirley Ann Bruemmer

Shirley Bruemmer’s passing on Friday, December 2, 2022 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at Asbury Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KANSAS.