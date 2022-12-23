Roeland Park OKs $19M incentive deal for The Rocks

A 280-unit apartment complex is the centerpiece of a development plan for The Rocks site on Roe Boulevard. Image courtesy DLR Group.
The Roeland Park City Council this week unanimously approved developer EPC Real Estate Group LLC’s request for $19 million in public tax incentives for its roughly $75 million proposed mixed-use project at The Rocks site, 4800 W. Roe Blvd., where the city pool was located decades ago.
Incentive deal includes $16M in TIF
Overall, the public incentives comprise the following estimated amounts:
$16.4 million in tax-increment financing, or TIF, over 20 years
$1 million in community improvement district, or CID, proceeds over 22 years through an additional 2% sales tax within the district
$1.5 million in industrial revenue bonds over two to three years that will exempt the developer from sales tax on the project’s construction materials
Developer wants to break ground in 2023
The project’s final development plan is expected to come before the council in March, with due diligence in April and a June 1 target closing date, City Attorney Steve Mauer said at Monday’s council meeting.
EPC plans to break ground in the third quarter of 2023 and complete the project by the end of 2025, according to council documents.
The plan includes apartments and a restaurant
A 280-unit apartment complex is the centerpiece of the plan, of which at least 5% of the units will be set aside as “affordable” for renters making at or below 60% of the average median income in the Kansas City area.
The plan also includes a 3,500-square foot restaurant, possibly with an outdoor dining space and a private-public plaza.
It will also include a parking garage for residents, electric vehicle charging stations and fitness facilities and other amenities.
Mauer said he could “guarantee you with everything I have that there will be a restaurant there to start.”
Ward 3 councilmember Trisha Brauer said the project “means a lot to all of our residents here. This has been decades in the works, and this will truly change the lives of every single person that lives here.”
