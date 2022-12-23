  Jerry LaMartina  - Roeland Park

Roeland Park OKs $19M incentive deal for The Rocks

A conceptual rendering of The Rocks development.

A 280-unit apartment complex is the centerpiece of a development plan for The Rocks site on Roe Boulevard. Image courtesy DLR Group.

The Roeland Park City Council this week unanimously approved developer EPC Real Estate Group LLC’s request for $19 million in public tax incentives for its roughly $75 million proposed mixed-use project at The Rocks site, 4800 W. Roe Blvd., where the city pool was located decades ago.

Incentive deal includes $16M in TIF

Overall, the public incentives comprise the following estimated amounts: