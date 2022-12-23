Kevin Shulista

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Kevin John Shulista passed away in Overland Park, KS December 15, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Kevin was born to Robert and Patti (Fonseca) Shulista in Cedar Rapids, IA. Kevin was raised in Gardner, KS where he graduated from high school, then attended Pittsburg State University, afterwards enrolling in cosmetology school becoming a hairstylist, over his 40+ years he would grow an amazing clientele and create cherished friendships that lasted until his passing.

Outside of work Kevin enjoyed traveling and collecting many special antiques. Kevin was one the most caring persons on earth and would give and give to anyone he could. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Patti, Nelson Clark his loving partner of 41 years. He is survived by sister Kimberly Shulista, brother Robert A. Shulista, step mother Artie Shulista, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He will be missed tremendously by all that knew him.

The family will hold private graveside services and internment at a later date at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, IA