Kevin Shulista

June 12, 1956 – December 15, 2022

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Kevin John Shulista passed away in Overland Park, KS December 15, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Kevin was born to Robert and Patti (Fonseca) Shulista in Cedar Rapids, IA. Kevin was raised in Gardner, KS where he graduated from high school, then attended Pittsburg State University, afterwards enrolling in cosmetology school becoming a hairstylist, over his 40+ years he would grow an amazing clientele and create cherished friendships that lasted until his passing.