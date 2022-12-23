  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

Will Kansas’ food sales tax end in 2023? That’s up to lawmakers

Kansas's sales tax on food will be 4% starting Jan. 1.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has again called for eliminating the Kansas sales tax on groceries. But the Republican-dominated Legislature may not be willing to accelerate the phaseout of the tax it passed in the spring. Photo credit Stephen Koranda/Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen 

In the nearly eight months since Republicans controlling the Kansas Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly agreed to the terms of phasing out the state’s sales tax on food, grocery prices have rocketed and the extra 6.5% charge on groceries remained in place.