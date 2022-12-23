Joyce Darlene Phillippi, 83, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on December 14th, 2022, after a fierce battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She leaves behind a legacy and a family tree that many dream of having and is finally reunited with the love of her life, David Phillippi.

The oldest of three, and only daughter of L.E. “Jack” Nelson and Golden Juanita Nelson (nee Brown), Joyce was born on January 19th, 1939, in Ottawa, Kansas. Growing up on a farm in rural Kansas meant Joyce’s responsibilities began at an early age. Along with the numerous tasks and chores, Joyce still found time to build a strong bond with both of her younger brothers, Ralph, and Bernie. This bond never stopped growing and strengthening, even as they all continued their lives away from the family homestead.

Joyce graduated from Pomona High School in May of 1956 and moved to Topeka, KS to attend business school. The summer before leaving for Topeka, she met David Allan Phillippi, a player on her father’s semi-pro baseball team. They hit it off almost immediately, courted for a year, and wed on August 18, 1957. Joyce quickly set up their home and began working as a secretary in Mapleton, KS to supplement Dave’s income as a teacher and coach. Being a homemaker was something she took great pride in. From laundry, to ironing, to cooking and cleaning, she did it all. There were very few nights that you wouldn’t smell a home cooked meal as you walked in the front door of the house, and that was just the way Joyce wanted it!

After a short honeymoon period, Joyce and David welcomed the first of their two children into the world. On September 18th, 1959, Joyce gave birth to her daughter Teresa Lynn Mallare (nee Phillippi) and four years later, on May 21, 1963, welcomed their son Jeffrey Allan Phillippi. Joyce relished her role as mother and homemaker.

Never one to complain, Joyce and the kids followed David all around the state of Kansas and even down to Stillwater, Oklahoma, as he continued his education, taught high school biology, and coached. She loved attending the track meets and numerous baseball, basketball, and football games to cheer on the boys. She thought of the athletes and other coaches as an extension of her family. No matter the challenge, Joyce always met it head on and continued dutifully as a wife and mother. Joyce always found time to care after the other members of her family and was the “glue” that kept extended family in contact with each other.

After their kids grew up and moved away, David and Joyce settled in Mission, KS. Once there, Joyce set up their home, continued to support David, worked as an administrative assistant at a local private school, and readied for the next chapter of their lives. It was at this time she began volunteering at St. Luke’s hospital, first providing hand massages and conversation for patients, and later working in the surgical waiting room comforting friends and relatives who were waiting for loved ones to come out of surgery.

By 1984, Joyce assumed a new and important title, Grandma. This was, perhaps, her most favorite title, and it was one that she took great pride in. David and Joyce rarely missed an event that their grandkids were participating in. From orchestra concerts to Friday night football, they made time to attend and support all their grandchildren. The love that Joyce conveyed to her grandkids will forever be carried on for generations to come. From her “world famous” breakfasts, to the ever-present cinnamon and butterscotch candies sitting in a bowl, to her soft gentle hugs, the memories that will be cherished most by her grandkids are the time spent in the rocking chair while she sang and rocked them until they were comforted. When it was all said and done, Joyce was blessed with six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Golden Nelson and her husband of 49 years, David Allan Phillippi. She is survived by her brothers, Ralph (Gail) Nelson and Bernard “Bernie” Nelson; her daughter, Teresa (Ron) Mallare, her son Jeffrey (Denise) Phillippi; her granddaughters Megan (Justin) Davis and Alexandra Mallare, grandsons Nicholas (Natalie) Mallare, Caleb (Tierra) Phillippi, Logan (Lydia) Phillippi and Jacob (Natalie) Phillippi; her great-grandchildren Stephen (12), Micah (12), Melody (9), Gabriel (8), Noah (8), Morgan (7), Ava (6) Lucas (4), Mason (1), and Brooks (2 months), in-laws Virginia Phillippi Aubert and Sam Phillippi, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nephews and nieces.

Joyce will be missed, but never forgotten. The dash between the years of her life on this earth has been accented with all the love, joy, and loyalty she provided, and her legacy will live on throughout the countless branches of her family tree.

A celebration of life will be held on January 14 at Tuyli Shire Hall, 9341 W 87th Street, Overland Park, KS at 11:00am, followed by a light repast and opportunity for family and friends to gather and share memories of Joyce. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association is appreciated. Alzheimer’s Association | Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Help