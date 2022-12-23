  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Joyce Darlene Phillippi

Jan. 19, 1939 – Dec. 14, 2022

Joyce Darlene Phillippi, 83, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on December 14th, 2022, after a fierce battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She leaves behind a legacy and a family tree that many dream of having and is finally reunited with the love of her life, David Phillippi.