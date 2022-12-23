Johnson County’s best holiday sweets — Our readers pick 🎁 🍪

The holidays are here, and that means it’s the great time to sample some of our favorite seasonal sugary treats or give them as gifts.

Luckily, Johnson County has plenty of options — from cookies and cakes to old fashioned holiday candies.

In our last “5 to Try” of 2023, we asked Post readers to name their favorite holiday sweet treats that can be found in Johnson County.

Here’s where the best ones are, according to them:

Andre’s Chocolates (Overland Park)

The first stop on this list is for chocolate lovers.

Andre’s Chocolates and Confiserie Suisse has been in the Kansas City area since 1955 and offers a variety of Swiss chocolates and seasonal delectables.

Some of their holiday favorites include peppermint bark, chocolate-filled pinecones and gold chocolate coins.

Post readers specifically recommended the chocolate-covered almonds and the leckerli cookies — which have honey, spices, candied fruit and sliced almonds.

Andre’s in Overland Park is at 4929 West 119th St, in the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Laura Little’s Candies (Prairie Village)

Another one for the candy fans, Laura Little’s Candies has a range of sweet treats and does brisk business around the holidays.

The Prairie Village shop offers a range of candies and fudge, which they claim to make “the old fashioned way.” The store also sells popcorn, salted nuts and specialty cookies.

One Post reader recommended anything from Laura Little’s Candies, “but especially the toffee this time of year.” The store also sells holiday-themed popcorn tins this time of year.

Laura Little’s Candies is at 2100 West 75th St. in Prairie Village. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Strawberry Hill (Merriam)

Strawberry Hill Baking Company is a Kansas City area staple dating back to 1903, especially around the holidays.

The Croatian bakery is known for a dessert called povitica, an Eastern European swirl pastry with a creamy filling.

Povitica comes in a variety of flavors at Strawberry Hill, including apple cinnamon, chocolate chip cream cheese and cranberry walnut.

Strawberry Hill Baking Company is at 7226 West Frontage Rd. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Dolce Bakery (Prairie Village)

Another Prairie Village favorite, Dolce Bakery has been whipping up baked goods since 2007.

Some of the bakery’s sweet treats any time of year include cakes, cookies, scones and brownies.

For the holidays, the bakery offers cookies and brownies iced in the style of holiday designs, like snowmen and evergreen trees.

The bakery is at 3930 West 69th Terrace, in The Shops of Prairie Village. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Better Cheddar (Prairie Village)

Although this store’s name evokes a more savory flavor, the Better Cheddar boasts a range of sweet treats around the holidays, too.

The Better Cheddar is a year-round cheese shop and specialty food market that has been open since 1983.

In addition to cheese, the shop’s sweeter inventory includes chocolates, cookies, and sweet spreads like honey.

Closer to the holidays, the market also sells stocking stuffers and a traditional rum-based holiday fruit cake made by monks at Assumption Abbey in Missouri.

The Better Cheddar’s Prairie Village shop operates at #5 On The Mall at the Prairie Village Shops. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to. 5 p.m. on Sunday.