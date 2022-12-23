JCCC board will interview 7 finalists for new trustee

The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees will soon select a new member to fill the vacant seat of Joy Koesten , who stepped down last month.

There are seven finalists

The board received 19 applications to fill Koesten’s seat and has picked seven people to interview, including:

Julie Brewer, executive director of United Community Services of Johnson County

Greg Mitchell, WaterOne board member,

Clay Norkey, attorney and member of the Blue Valley Recreation Commission,

Melody Rayl, former JCCC trustee from 2008-2013,

Ken Selzer, former Kansas State Insurance Commissioner,

Zach Thomas, criminal defense attorney

Jerry Williams, T-Mobile executive.

Interviews will take place in January

The board will interview each of the finalists at a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m.

The new trustee will then be selected at that meeting by roll-call vote of the current board members.

The new trustee will then be seated for the board’s regular Jan. 19 meeting.

One person was added to the original list

The board initially narrowed its list of finalists to six at its meeting Dec. 15.

A special meeting was held Thursday, Dec. 22, for the purpose of reviewing another application that the trustees say had been lost in a spam email folder.

That applicant was not moved on in the process but the board held another roll call vote and added Selzer, who had previously applied, to the list of finalists.

“These are serious people with a serious interest in the college, with a wide diversity of age and experience,” trustee Greg Musil said at the Dec. 15 meeting, when six finalists were originally picked.

New trustee will serve out Koesten’s four-year term

Koesten announced her resignation in November, citing ongoing family health concerns.

She was one of four board members elected in 2021.

Before that, Koesten served one term in the Kansas House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019.

Go deeper: Read more about JCCC’s guidelines and requirements for Board of Trustee candidates.