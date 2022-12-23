JCCC board will interview 7 finalists for new trustee

The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees will soon select a new member to fill the vacant seat of Joy Koesten, who stepped down last month.
Here’s the latest:
There are seven finalists
The board received 19 applications to fill Koesten’s seat and has picked seven people to interview, including:
- Julie Brewer, executive director of United Community Services of Johnson County
- Greg Mitchell, WaterOne board member,
- Clay Norkey, attorney and member of the Blue Valley Recreation Commission,
- Melody Rayl, former JCCC trustee from 2008-2013,
- Ken Selzer, former Kansas State Insurance Commissioner,
- Zach Thomas, criminal defense attorney
- Jerry Williams, T-Mobile executive.
Interviews will take place in January
- The board will interview each of the finalists at a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m.
- The new trustee will then be selected at that meeting by roll-call vote of the current board members.
- The new trustee will then be seated for the board’s regular Jan. 19 meeting.
One person was added to the original list
- The board initially narrowed its list of finalists to six at its meeting Dec. 15.
- A special meeting was held Thursday, Dec. 22, for the purpose of reviewing another application that the trustees say had been lost in a spam email folder.
- That applicant was not moved on in the process but the board held another roll call vote and added Selzer, who had previously applied, to the list of finalists.
- “These are serious people with a serious interest in the college, with a wide diversity of age and experience,” trustee Greg Musil said at the Dec. 15 meeting, when six finalists were originally picked.
New trustee will serve out Koesten’s four-year term
- Koesten announced her resignation in November, citing ongoing family health concerns.
- She was one of four board members elected in 2021.
- Before that, Koesten served one term in the Kansas House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019.
Go deeper: Read more about JCCC’s guidelines and requirements for Board of Trustee candidates.
